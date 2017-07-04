In pictures: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017

Goodwood Festival of Speed took place from 29 June to 2 July and featured activations from automotive brands such as BMW, Mini and Vauxhall.

Vauxhall worked with experiential agency TRO to stage an immersive activation which featured family-friendly entertainment. Guests were able to take part in a virtual reality driving experience, a digital windscreen defrost challenge and a forecourt airline jukebox activity, and kids were able to enjoy tot car racing, a 'beat the robobotic goalie' challenge and a 'Football Frenzy' scoring game.

BMW delivered a 'Luxe' experience, which consisted of a four-tier structure boasting the best possible views of the festival and its focus point, the Hill Climb. Festival-goers could test out a sensory experience capturing their emotive responses to the M4 exhaust in the form of a gif, which is then turned into a flipbook.

Mini unveiled its new Mini Seven Hatch at the festival, as well as displaying a range of its other models. A Mini Owner's Lounge was located on the top floor of the brand's structure and guests were able to present their keys to gain entry. In the lounge, they could enjoy breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as music from up-and-coming DJ, Jack C.

More: Other brands activating at Goodwood Festival of Speed included Renault and Honda.

