In pictures: Game of Thrones White Walkers descend on Britain

Sky celebrated the launch of the latest Game of Thrones season by releasing White Walkers on the streets of Britain.

Sky Atlantic released Game of Thrones' infamous monsters the White Walkers on to the streets of Britain yesterday (11 June) to mark the release of the hit show's seventh season.

The Night King was spotted on horseback heading south of Hadrian's Wall at first light, before arriving in London to shock and entertain passers-by. The White Walkers visited landmarks such as Oxford Circus, Tower Bridge and The Tower of London, and made sure to advance on Buckingham Palace's throne room.

Five actors were transformed into the White Walkers to perform the stunt and were clad in specially designed prosthetics as a team of stylists and body paint artists worked to complete the look. It took eight weeks to create the full costumes and each actor spent four hours in makeup before hitting the streets of London.

Zai Bennett, director of programmes at Sky Entertainment UK and Ireland, said: "It may be summer in the UK, but after six seasons, winter has finally arrived in Westeros. With Jon Snow crowned King in the North, Cersei on the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen and her colossal armada crossing the seven seas to Westeros and the Night King moving south at the helm of a truly terrifying army of the dead, the greatest battles are truly ahead of us. With this in mind it seemed fitting to unleash our very own troop of White Walkers on locations across the UK."

Game of Thrones season seven launches on 17 July at 9pm.

In May, Sky Atlantic delivered a Night's Watch training camp for Game of Thrones fans.

More: HBO is set to stage a Game of Thrones world tour in autumn this year, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Westeros.

