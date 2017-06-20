In pictures: Food Network's Ice Dream van

Food Network is set to launch its Ice Dream van tomorrow (21 June) in central London, in response to research that 56 percent of adults would like to return to their childhood.

The Food Network Ice Dream van will serve Black Jack-flavoured ice cream, alongside stone cold 80s pop classics, to adults who want to rediscover their childhood. The activation follows research commissioned by Food Network, which found that over half of the adults surveyed would like to go back to being children.

According to the research, the biggest stresses for adults include mortgages and bills, working long hours and not having enough time to relax. Each element contributes to adults wanting to relive their childhood, and go back to an age where life was simpler.

The research, alongside the Ice Dream van itself, aims to promote Food Network's 'Summer on Food' programming. The van will be situated in Golden Square in central London and passers-by will be able to indulge in a nostalgic black-jack flavoured ice cream, following findings that black-jacks were the sweet adults missed the most.

Phillip Luff, managing director of Scripps Networks Interactive UK & EMEA, said: "Summertime ignites nostalgia and memories of never-ending days playing outside and chasing the ice cream van. When we heard that Brits were craving a taste of their childhood we couldn’t think of anything better than creating the Ice Dream Van to celebrate the first day of summer, promote our Summer on Food programming and provide kidults with a taste of their childhood."

