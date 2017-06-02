In pictures: Event360 - Part Two

Event360, the annual creative summit delivered by Event magazine and sister title C&IT, took place yesterday (1 June) at etc.venues' County Hall.

In the afternoon, guests were treated to Brand Slams from Ribena and Pernod Ricard, as well as an insight into the industry from business leader and marketer Louise Fowler, who took to the stage as this year's keynote speaker.

Emmeline Purcell, senior brand manager at Ribena, kicked off the afternoon Brand Slams with a talk about the brand's repositioning and its aim to target a new audience which wouldn't be assessed by demographics, but instead by their attitudes. Purcell discussed the brand's Colouring Café, which launched last year, and how it played a role in Ribena's transformation and re-adjustment with its consumers.

Steve Hughes, senior brand manager at Pernod Ricard, hosted the day's final Brand Slam, and talked to the audience about the brand's increasing focus on experiential.

The day culminated with a successful attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most double high fives in one minute, which was confirmed by Guinness World Record representatives who were on hand to certify that the record had been broken.

