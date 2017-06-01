In pictures: Event360 - Part One

Event's annual creative summit, Event360, is taking place today (1 June) at County Hall's new events space, and features speakers from ITV, Pandora, Pernod Ricard and Ribena.

Event360 is hosted by Event Magazine and it's sister title C&IT, and works as an opportunity for brands and agencies to get together under one roof.

So far, guests have enjoyed presentations from Shine Offline, ITV and Pandora, each of whom shared essential insight into working in the events industry, and how to deliver the best experiential strategies.

Laura Willis from Shine Offline kicked off proceedings by encouraging delegates to switch off their smart phones. Willis wanted to advocate the idea that, while technology is needed in modern life, we must develop a healthier relationship with it and learn how to disconnect.

The first of the day's Brand Slams saw Sally Holt, senior event manager at ITV, share behind the scenes moments from ITV's Studio House in Cannes. Holt talked about how the project came together in terms of planning, production and delivery, as well as discussing the aim of the project, which was to create a standout presence for ITV Studios.

Martina Berlin, senior event manager at Pandora, took to the stage for the second Brand Slam of the day to discuss the brand's experiential strategy. Berlin stressed that experiential events are imperative for brand's wanting to form a personal connection with their customers, as well as being a key tool in raising brand awareness.

Delegates have also been able to take part in 1-2-1 meetings and Huddle Sessions, which give guests the chance to meet with key suppliers or hear from brands and agencies in an intimate campfire setting.

Still to come today are talks from Pernod Ricard and Ribena, who will talk about their respective marketing strategies in terms of experiential.

