In pictures: David Lloyd's 'Run for your Bun' café

Health club brand David Lloyd Leisure Group opened its 'Run for your Bun' café last week and invited guests to pay for their food and drink with exercise.

The café welcomed guests into its Covent Garden location from 11-13 January, and aimed to highlight the role good food and regular exercise play in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Guests would take part in high-intensity style workouts as a means of paying for any food or beverage they consumed. Once they ordered their lunch, diners would warm up with a 10-minute workout, before making their exercise payment to one of the café’s personal trainers.

Each workout burned around 150 calories, increased the heart rate into a fat burning zone and toned muscles. The workouts would also instigate an 'afterburn effect', triggered by high-intensity exercise, which causes continuous burning of calories even after the workout has ended.

Also last week, it was announced that apparel brand Gap will host exercise classes at its flagship store in London's Oxford Street. Also this month, Virgin Active staged skatercise fitness classes at Broadgate ice rink.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1







