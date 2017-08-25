In pictures: Corona celebrates inner city sunsets

Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brand Corona invited people to a free trip to the top of the Shard to watch the sunset.

Around 400 people attended the event earlier this week, after the brand announced it through social media channels, and billboards close to the venue.

There will be similar activations over the coming months, which will be announced on the day in the same way. The brand is working with a meterologist to determine when the best sunsets will take place.

Corona has secured the following London event spaces for the "Aboveground" campaign: Golden Bee, Radio Rooftop, Jam Tree, Pitch Stratford, Wahaca Southbank, Sisu, Vivo, as well as another two events at The Shard.

Aina Fuller, marketing manager at Corona UK & Ireland, said: "In busy city centres like London people often struggle to find the time to take stock and enjoy their surroundings.

"We're partnering with some great venues across the capital to give people the chance to do just this, using innovative localised marketing to surprise Londoners and invite them to the ideal locations for experiencing the city's iconic skyline at sunset.

"We'll continue to work with these top venues across the summer and into Autumn to help them drive footfall by maximising the sunset experience for customers."