In pictures: Conde Nast's House & Garden Festival

The four-day festival, run by Clarion Events, is celebrating 70 years of the magazine and is taking place at Olympia London. It brings together three existing lifestyle events: Spirit of Summer Fair, The House Fair and Grow London, to create a celebration of summer and stylish living.

Alongside a host of free seminars, talks and interactive workshops, the event is showcasing 'Style Rooms' and 'Decorated Spaces', designed by stylists using their favourite pieces from the array of products available at the festival. Also on show is a garden installation by Richard Miers in association with Quintessentially Travel. Guests can also enjoy a Mosimann's pop-up restaurant and two Louis Reoderer champagne bars.

Thi Dinh, show manager of the House & Garden Festival said: "The House & Garden Festival is the perfect marriage of three great brands. We're very excited about launching this summer and bringing unrivalled inspiration and professinal advice to our visitors."

Condé Nast brand British Vogue celebrated its 100th birthday last year with a pop-up cafe serving specially-created food and drink to mark its centenary. Glamour magazine, also part of Condé Nast, launched a London pop-up earlier this year to bring its #ThePositivityProject to life.

