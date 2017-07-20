In pictures: CB12 takes over London with 'Bubbleheads'

Mouthwash brand CB12, part of the Virgo Health group, took over London's streets with a team of 'Bubbleheads' to crown London as the bad breath capital of the UK.

CB12's Bubbleheads could be seen on Richmond High Street and at Boxpark in Shoreditch, surprising passers-by with their unique head gear. The Bubbleheads donned giant goldfish bowls, representing the fact that they were attempting to hide their bad breath.

Research conducted by CB12 shows that over half of Londoners experience unpleasant breath in the morning, while 21% have admitted to turning down a night out because of concerns over the smell of their breath. Even 15% stated that they have been dumped, or have dumped a partner, because of bad breath issues.

The Bubbleheads could be spotted in London yesterday (19 July) and aimed to highlight the fact that London is the worst city in the UK when it comes to bad breath.

