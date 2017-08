Carlsberg, the Danish brewer, hosted a week of events in Copenhagen to celebrate its 170th anniversary.

The brand hosted a Streets of the World photography exhibition in the old brewhouse which has been out of use for over ten years.

There was also a Tedx talk which brought the brand's founder JC Jacobsen back to life, as well as the World’s most climate friendly bar and a Copenhagen street party which it called "Probably the best street party in the world" that attracted 10,000 people.

The events were organised by Carlsberg's in-house team, and Brussels agency FCB Happiness put on the Tedx talk.