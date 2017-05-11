In pictures: The Bushmills Tour

Irish whiskey Bushmills staged an intimate gig at Bush Hall in London this week, part of its Bushmills Tour, which aims to showcase bands playing at independent venues.

The nationwide tour kicked off in Brighton in April, with The Magic Gang playing at Green Door Store, followed by VANT hosting a gig in Manchester. We Are Scientists played at Bush Hall, London this week (9 May), while the final gig, featuring The Wytches, is taking place on 25 May at Headrow House in Leeds.

'The Bushmills Tour’ is part of the #AnswerTheCall campaign that aims to showcase creators, artists, entrepreneurs from the music industry and beyond to showcase their talents and inspire others to fulfil their true calling.

