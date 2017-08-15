In pictures: Boardmasters Festival

Boardmasters Festival took place from 9-13 August, and featured activations from brands such as Corona, Relentless, Havaianas and Cadbury.

Boardmasters is an annual festival of music and surfing which takes place in Newquay, Cornwall. This year's event saw brand activations from Corona, Relentless, Havaianas, and Cadbury.

Beer brand Corona returned to Boardmasters for a second year with its 'Corona Sunsets' activation. Guests were able to get their faces painted, relax on hammocks and take part in a celebration of sunset.

Relentless, the energy drink brand, brought its 'The Point presented by Relentless' stage to the festival, inviting attendees to enjoy international house and techno DJs. The line-up included Pete Tong, Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping and Solardo.

Flip flop brand Havaianas worked with brand experience agency Ambient to increase its brand awareness and target festival-goers across the five-day festival. The brand intended to drive traffic to the local Newquay store, and customers who purchased a pair of Havaianas flip flops received a complimentary lilo and exclusive tote bag.

Cadbury created an immersive experience forming part of its new 'Singles Sensations' 360 degree campaign, which launched in May this year. Guests were able to explore five different rooms of the Cadbury fun house, which each aimed to channel a different chocolate bar - Cadbury Crunchie, Wispa, Boost, Double Decker and Twirl. The activation was delivered by BD Network.

