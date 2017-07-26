In pictures: Barefoot Wine's Bare Your Sole campaign

Barefoot Wine & Bubbly has worked with brand experience agency Sense to launch its Bare Your Sole campaign, which encourages consumers to share what is unique about themselves.

Barefoot Wine is currently staging a UK tour in a branded VW camper van, giving guests the chance to sample the brand's range of wines. The tour is also on a mission to make the UK happier by encouraging consumers to share what is unique about themselves.

The activation, which is being delivered by agency Sense, intends to promote Barefoot Wine's message of making wine a fun and less serious endeavour, and champions the brand's values of diversity and inclusivity. The #BareYourSole campaign celebrates the fact that people feel happier when they are comfortable in their own skin and free to express themselves, and will bring this notion to life with a surfboard gif booth which guests can use to post to their social media channels. In addition, those who sign up for the wine-makers newsletter will get the chance of winning a prize.

Olga Senkina, marketing director at Barefoot Wine & Bubbly EMEA, said: "Building on our #BareYourSoul campaign, this year’s summer wine-tasting extravaganza has a surfing theme to give people across the UK a real flavour of California. Meanwhile our gif booth will help take the Barefoot message far beyond the activations themselves."

More: Also this month, Rowntree's has launched its sushi-themed Taste Tour, promoting its 30% less sugar range. In June, Belvoir Fruit Farms embarked in a balloon tour, offering hot air balloon tours and the chance to sample a range of its pressés and cordials.

