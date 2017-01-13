In pictures: Amazon's takeover of Westminster station

The PR stunt, which took place yesterday (12 January), saw Westminster tube signs replaced with a new name, with existing signage being redesigned throughout the previous night to promote the recently-launched Amazon Web Services.

Several signs within the station, as well as the iconic London underground signs, were changed to Webminster by Stewart Signs with some of these signs appearing in front of a series of Amazon ads.

Scores of commuters took to Twitter to express their reaction, with many saying they were confused by the name change and almost missed their stop while others said they couldn't really see a connection between the name and the cloud computing services.

In November, Chevrolet partnered with Amazon to offer customers in India experiential test drives booked through Amazon. In 2015, Amazon Video launched a partnership with airline JetBlue by creating a pop-up cinema in New York's JFK Airport.

