In pictures: Alpro's garden oasis with Luna Cinema

Dairy alternative brand Alpro invited guests to unwind in a natural, plant-based oasis to mark the launch of its new ice cream.

Taking place on one night only (14 June), the garden oasis was staged to showcase Alpro's new range of ice creams and to celebrate its partnership with Luna Cinema. The event, which took place at Victoria Embankment Gardens, included the chance to sample plant-based cocktails and ice cream concoctions, in an exclusive Alpro-branded area, as well as enjoy the first night of Luna Cinema's screenings at the venue, where the movie Dreamgirls was shown.

Guests could sample cocktails including Plum & Thyme prosecco, Pink Botanist, Citrus Spring and Seedlip Garden Mocktail, while ice creams on offer included Zingy Choc and Hazelnut Plant-Pop, Tropical Bounty-Bowl and Nutty Vanilla Swirl Plant-Pop.

An Alpro ice cream truck was situated in the main Luna Cinema area. Alpro will be taking the truck on tour to a number of UK locations between now and the end of August, as part of a major sampling drive for its ice-cream products.

Rachel Cranston, media marketing manager, UK & Ireland at Alpro said: "The garden oasis was created to match the fact that our ice-cream is plant-based and hosting it in an outdoor setting with the Luna Cinema is a natural pairing for the brand. We wanted our guests to enjoy the ice cream in a natural and relaxed environment."

Alpro previously hosted a breakfast rave at Cereal Killer café in London's Camden Lock in 2015. It has also staged activations at festivals.

