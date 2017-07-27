Philippines Department of Tourism appoints Ambient

The PTOD has appointed Ambient, alongside outdoor advertising company JC Decaux, to deliver a week-long experiential campaign to promote the Philippines as a top of mind tourist destination in Southeast Asia. The activation also intends to highlight the brand message that it's 'More fun in the Philippines'.

Kicking off on 31 July in Canary Wharf, the activation will give consumers a chance to explore the beauty of the Philippines through a number of engaging and immersive activations, such as virtual reality tours, photo opportunities, live music, cultural dances and food sampling of Filipino 'dirty ice cream' and other snacks.

Gerry O. Panga, PDOT ambassador in London, said: "We have done 'Station Domination' before and it proved to be successful. Now, we are taking over Canary Wharf to target corporate city workers and we hope to bring our "fun" brand to this rather serious environment. We have prepared an array of enjoyable activities to attract new clients and, most importantly, great packages to the Philippines prepared by our partners Hayes and Jarvis, Selective Asia and Premier Holiday."

More: Last month the Hamburg Convention Bureau appointed Jackanory to deliver a 'Hamburg on Tour' event in east London. In May, Barbados Tourism Marketing brought a Barbados-themed festival to central London.

