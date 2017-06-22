Pet Pavilion opens 'Pawsecco' bar for dogs

London-based pet products and services brand, Pet Pavilion, is opening a 'pawsecco' bar, which invites Londoners to drink with their dogs.

Pet Pavilion is opening its 'Pawsecco' bar in front of its Chelsea store in south London. Dogs will be able to enjoy a liquid concoction of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and limeflower, which has been specially created on the advice of vets.

There will also be bespoke canine treats such as 'Bottom Sniffer' beer, doggy gelato and gourmet canapés. Drinks for dogs will be non-alcoholic, non-carbonated and grape-free, and could actually provide health benefits for pets.

The Pawsecco bar opens tomorrow (23 June) and welcomes guests on Friday evenings and weekends until September.

More: More Than launched a passport photo booth for dogs this week, in a bid to raise awareness that pets must have a passport before travelling abroad.

Animal charity Blue Cross staged a 'Work Out Like A Dog' bootcamp in January, encouraging pet-owners to consider the importance of exercise for a dog's health.

