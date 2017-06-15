Perrier to stage 'Pique-Nique' event

Sparkling water brand Perrier is celebrating its relaunch in the UK with a picnic party in London's Shoreditch on 21 June.

Perrier's 'Pique-Nique' event will aim to tantalise guests' senses with a range of experiential activity. Guests will be treated to musicians, performers and surprise eccentricities at the picnic party, as well as being able to indulge in a picnic hamper created by bakers The Meringue Girls.

The brand will also be serving cocktails made with Perrier sparkling water, as guests explore through the adventurous setting decorated with foliage, neon and fruity frissons. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample Perrier's latest flavour offerings, Green Apple and Lemon.

More: Earlier this month, Beefeater staged a house party at its south London distillery to celebrate World Gin Day. Wine brand Campo Viejo is celebrating summer with its 'Fiesta de Color' experience, which runs until 18 June.

