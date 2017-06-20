Peroni to bring a taste of Italy to Manchester

Beer brand Peroni will be celebrating its latest offering, Peroni Ambra, in Manchester with its 'Apertivo bar, presented by Peroni Ambra'.

Peroni's Apertivo bar will aim to transport guests to the rural Chinotto groves of North West Italy during a four-day residency at The Oast House in Manchester. The venue has been transformed into an immersive Italian setting, where guests will be able to experience the tastes and ingredients common to Peroni's heritage country.

Guests will be able to enjoy a contemporary orchestra and DJ collective, which will provide an example of modern Italian culture. The Urban Soul Orchestra, comprising of an all-girl string quartet and DJ, will be playing laidback Italian tunes on the Friday and Saturday nights during the residency.

The Apertivo bar will be open from 22-25 June.

Peroni is currently staging a six-month residency at London's Somerset House, also celebrating the new Peroni Ambra product.

