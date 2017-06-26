Pernod Ricard brings Havana Club pop-up to Heathrow

Pernod Ricard Travel Retail EMEA is launching the Havana Night Experience by Havana Club 7 at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal Five.

The activation will kick off on 5 July and runs to the end of August, aiming to offer travellers a sample of the rum brand and highlighting its heritage with the sights and sounds of Cuba. The pop-up will be dressed in plants and feature stained glass windows and Cuban produce such as fresh fruit and coffee beans.

A soundscape and aromas of rum will be used to immerse passengers in a 'Havana night', and once inside the experience, visitors will receive a complimentary Havana Club 7 Años tasting and can find out more about the brand’s ‘continuous ageing’ process, where part of each batch is matured repeatedly.

Consumers can choose between one of four limited edition 'Essences of Cuba' natural flavourings, offered as a gift with any purchase of Havana Club 7, and which are designed for use in cocktails. Havana Club Rum unveiled a Cuban pop-up experience, Casa Havana, in Soho last year.

Pernod Ricard's senior brand manger Steve Hughes spoke at this year's Event360, where he revealed that experiential is having an increasingly strategic role to play in the marketing mix for the alcohol brand.

