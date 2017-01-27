Pepsico to stage art-themed party for Super Bowl 2017

To promote Lifewtr, its new premium bottled water which features designs by emerging artists. Pepsico has formed a partnership with travelling night club, Club Nomadic, for Super Bowl 2017. Lifewtr will host 'Art After Dark', an entertainment experience fusing music, technology and art, taking place on 3 February during Super Week in Houston. The event will feature Bruno Mars as headliner with a special performance by DJ Khaled.

At the event, Lifewtr artists' work will 'jump off' the bottles through an audiovisual experience where their designs will be projected onto the façade of the Club Nomadic building, pulsing to the beat of the venue’s music and setting the stage for the night. Once inside, Art After Dark attendees can explore and discover Lifewtr with experiential activations throughout the space, including an infinity bottle wall installation sculpture and artist takeover spaces.

An exclusive speakeasy-style lounge, called The 1893 Lounge, will also be part of the 'Art After Dark' experience and will feature 1893 and bourbon cocktails, with the aim of transporting attendees to an exclusive and elevated experience.

Todd Kaplan, vice President, water portfolio at PepsiCo North America Beverages said: ""Art After Dark is more than just a party – it’s an elevated, premium experience in a one-of-a-kind setting with unforgettable music, technology and art around the biggest sports and entertainment event of the year. This experience will provide the perfect setting to officially introduce Lifewtr as a canvas for creatives to share their passions with the world because Lifewtr believes that inspiration is as essential to life as water."



For its Mountain Dew Kickstart brand, Pepsico will be showcasing two new flavours and offering fans an augmented reality experience using a mirror that lets them create their own mascot in a virtual world. Using the AR mirror, fans can bring their inner mascot to life by grabbing fun props and donning virtual Mtn Dew Kickstart costumes, each one a combination of three 'awesome things'. Fans will walk away from the experience with a new Mtn Dew Kickstart flavor and a 15-second video of their AR mascot to share on social media.

Pepsico's Lipton Iced Tea brand will be running cooking demonstrations and competitions by local Houston chefs. These mealtime experiences will be enhanced through pairings with Lipton Iced Tea, which can sampled at the activation and purchased throughout Super Bowl Live.

Keeping with the food theme, PepsiCo's premier foodservice team is bringing PepsiCo NSPIRE, an innovation kitchen on wheels, to the Game Day Fan Plaza on the ground in Houston. Consumers can sample a range of PepsiCo food – such as Cheetos Popcorn and Cool Ranch Doritos Loaded, alongside beverages poured from a state-of-the-art, digital touchscreen fountain, dubbed the Pepsi Spire.

Pepsi Max in Australia launched its latest campaign last December, a video which show celebrities dealing with bad traffic and hold-ups on the way to the beach, and devised an activation to bring this to life. Pepsi also presented a live music performance from Alicia Keys as part of the opening ceremony of the Uefa Champions League Final last year.



