Pepsi stages photo-based sampling activity

Pepsi is embarking on a sampling tour of 10 UK universities with a photo-based activation, developed by agency Pictures Experience, to help promote the new Pepsi Max Ginger product.

Following the photo booth's first outing at a sales conference for Britvic, Pepsi’s UK bottler and distribution partner, the activation will invite students to engage with the new product and share images to social media. The photo booth features Pepsi's branding and users will be able to create a range of different types of image-based content, which they can post on their social platforms.

Russell Goldman, commercial sales and marketing director for FMCG and Retail at Britvic plc, said: "Pepsi Max Ginger taps in to cola fans’ desire for big, bold and interesting flavours. It is a distinct new flavour that provides a genius combination of refreshing no sugar cola paired with an invigorating and warming ginger taste."

The photo booth activation forms part of a wider marketing campaign for Pepsi Max Ginger, which aims to drive awareness of the new product.

Pepsi Max Vanilla created a pop-up dining experiece in Sydney recently.

