Patrón to stage Tribal Banquet at Lost Village Festival

Tequila brand Patrón has teamed up with Hawksmoor's group executive chef Richard Turner to stage a Tribal Banquet at Lost Village festival, which runs from 24-27 August.

Patrón has worked with Turner to curate an exquisite menu of food and drink, and guests will be able to dine in an idyllic setting, as they gaze out over the festival's Lake of Tranquility.

Fetsival-goers will be treated to Bloody Marias courtesy of Patrón, before tucking into dishes such as Brixham crab salad with brown shrimps and little gem, charcoal roast rib of beef with golden garlic and rasberry sundaes.

Lost Village festival takes place from 24-27 August, and invites guests to enjoy music, comedy, workshops, talks and immersive theatrical experiences.

Last month, Patrón hosted its Art of Patrón event, inviting guests to enjoy an evening of immersive art and cocktails.

