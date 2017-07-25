Patrón to stage art-themed experience

Tequila brand Patrón will host an evening of immersive art and cocktails in a bid to celebrate National Tequila Week.

The Art of Patrón event will take place on 27 July and aims to bring together the best of London's art and mixology scenes for an art-inspired cocktail party. Guests will be taken on an immersive journey celebrating the capital's artists and bartenders.

Live art performances will take place and artworks inspired by the Patrón bottle will be displayed on the walls. Guests will be treated to art-inspired Patrón cocktails created by London's best bartenders. Multi-disciplinary artist Lauren Baker has curated the artists who will exhibit their work at the event and has set a theme of 'Colour of Energy'.

Visitors can enjoy visual artwork, abstract paintings and performances while they enjoy tequila-based cocktails. Bartenders from Sexy Fish, Three Sheets, Scout and The Cocktail Trading Co will be on hand to create drinks to match the art on display.

Art will be available to purchase at the end of the night and guests will be gifted a mini Patrón bottle, individually painted and numbered by the artists themselves.

In March, Patrón brought its Secret Dining Society to London for the first European edition of its global programme.

