Paperchase and Hello Kitty partner for tour

Stationery retailer Paperchase and Hello Kitty creator, Sanrio Global, have teamed up to stage a tour of UK Paperchase stores.

Paperchase and Sanrio Global Limited have unveiled an exclusive range for the Back to School season, and will use the Hello Kitty tour to promote the products.

The tour launched on 8 August, kicking off in Scotland, before moving on to the north of England on 9 August. From 15 August, Hello Kitty will visit cities in west England and Wales, including Bristol and Cardiff, and on 16 August the tour will hit London and Kent.

Fans are invited to meet Hello Kitty in Paperchase stores across the country, and discover the new Back to School collection. Guests can also take part in giveaways and competitions.

Frances Burkle, director of buying at Paperchase said: "We are very pleased to announce the launch of our new collaboration with Sanrio Global Limited. The teams have been working hard to give Hello Kitty a Paperchase twist. We hope the second launch in autumn will be as successful as the Back to School collection."

Sabrina Segalov, licencing manager at Sanrio Global Limited said: "With stationery playing such a big part in Hello Kitty’s history, we are delighted to be working with Paperchase who have executed such a comprehensive range of excellent products."

In February, Paperchase created a series of in-store Valentines experiences at stores in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

