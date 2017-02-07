Paperchase creates in-store Valentine's experiences

The stationary purveyor kicks off its Love Week programme of events today (7 February) at flagship stores in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Paperchase Love Week aims to celebrate love with seven days of customer workshops and activities in-store from scrapbooking and letter writing, to calligraphy and flower arranging. Marketing manager Bex Ohta explains: "This is the first time we’ve really focused on Valentine’s at a larger scale at our store events. It’s a key card-giving time of year, but we wanted to do something a bit different for our customers and celebrate all types of love with our very own ‘Love Week.’

"Valentine’s is sometimes limiting in what you can buy and experience, aside from the cuddly bears and chocolates, so we’ve given our customers a chance to experience an array of different activities each day, from bouquet making to motivational workshops with our partners Project Love."

The retailer promoted the campaign instore and directly to its loyalty card holders and instore while across social media, the #LoveWeek campaign also focused on an SOS gift wrapping service which is available across ten stores. A Facebook Live Craft-A-Long will also enable more customers to tune in from home and engage with the wider digital campaign.

Last weekend, jeweller Pandora launched its My Pandora Valentine campaign, giving customers the opportunity to create their own Valentine's Day card in a bespoke Pandora photo booth. Agency PrettyGreen devised the activation.

Last year, Virgin Trains created a 'love carriage' for Valentine's Day, offering singles a speed dating experience onboard.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.