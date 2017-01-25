Pandora appoints PrettyGreen for Valentine's activation

The jeweller is launching a My Pandora Valentine campaign from 4-5 February, giving customers the opportunity to create their own Valentine's Day card in a bespoke Pandora photo booth.

The agency will create ‘love booths’ in town centres including Brighton, Bristol, Leicester and Glasgow where customers can have their photo taken with a personal message for their loved ones, which will then be turned into a card.The campaign will include a Pandora Valentine’s site and a social media campaign.

Pandora digital marketing manager Carly Hunt commented: "My Pandora Valentine’s campaign aims to enhance the romance of Valentine’s Day by bringing it to life, creating an unforgettable Pandora experience for our customers to cherish."

PrettyGreen’s head of events Kate Umfreville added: "The Pandora ‘love booths’ not only capture the romance of Valentine’s Day but also create a light-hearted fun experience that customers can share with their loved ones."

PrettyGreen’s previous activations for Pandora include creating a surprise Christmas ballet and choir performance for shoppers and commuters at Birmingham New Street Station and Birmingham Grand Central.

Earlier last year, Pandora teamed up with Yahoo Storytellers for a Tumblr campaign, using content from experiential activity taking place at London Fashion Week.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.



