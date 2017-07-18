Panasonic to launch #HairyTales campervan

Panasonic is marking the launch of its latest male grooming product, the 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer, with a #HairyTales campervan tour featuring Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara.

The Panasonic Grooming Hairy Tales campervan will travel around London on 19 July, with Chris Kamara on board to hear the capital's views on whether he should shape up or shave off his famous moustache.

In addition, Kamara will be on the look out for London's best facial hair styles to celebrate the eclectic and eccentric fashions boasted by the city's inhabitants. Guests can share the stories behind their looks with the Sky Sports presenter as they enjoy a free trim from Panasonic’s #HairyTales barber using the brand new

Panasonic 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer.

Those who share their #HairyTales will be in with a chance of having their looks featured on the walls of the one-day Tash Modern gallery, which claims to be London's first art gallery dedicated to facial hair. The gallery will showcase Britain's best facial hair style using paintings, photos, live models and immersive

installations.

The campervan will visit Camden High Street, Hoxton Square and Spitalfields market on 19 July, and the Tash Modern Gallery will open on 26 July at The Bike Shed in east London.

More: Earlier this month, Benefit Cosmetics announced it would embark on a 'Con-Tour' of the UK to mark the launch of its latest contour product. Mattress company Casper has kicked off its 'Sleep Tour' encouraging guests to catch up on their sleep.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.