Pan MacMillan to launch book-themed house parties

The deal between Pan MacMillan and Come Round is being described as a first of its kind for the publishing industry, and will see the brand launch an initial 50 parties inspired by author Chris Riddell's Goth Girl book series. Guests to the parties will be encouraged to bake Goth Girl-inspired creations, before sitting down for a reading group to discuss the books.

Parties will be hosted by brand advocates and online influencers, and each set of parties will focus on a key Pan Macmillan title or imprint.

Sara Lloyd, director of communications and digital at Pan Macmillan, said: "We met with the Come Round team and immediately loved their approach to engagement and their approach to peer-to-peer discussions. It matched our longstanding conversations about audience and engagement; we know that a novel finds its best and widest audience through personal recommendation. Working with Come Round will help us reach more readers and enable us to introduce them to great stories, but we will also have the opportunity to get to know our readers better."

Giles Harris, founder of Come Round, said: "Insight tells us that consumers are far more likely to recommend and purchase books that have been recommended to them by someone they know and trust. Our mechanic brings those people together and gives them the most informal and conversation-starting environment possible – house parties with their friends. Given the sheer breadth and quality of their titles, Pan Macmillan is the perfect partner for us as we expand into the book publishing sector."

