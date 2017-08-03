Oreo unveils 'Discover Your Flavour' experiential campaign

Oreo has worked with brand experience agency HeyHuman to stage the experiential sampling activity, which aims to help guests discover their unique flavour. The activity aims to promote the brand's Choc’o Brownie flavour, as well as the existing Strawberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter and Cool Mint Cookies variations.

The activation features a bold and colourful branded truck, and the sampling team will don vibrant branded jackets and t-shirts. The vehicle also features colourful flavoursome splashes and images to represent the different personalities of each flavour.

Oreo will tour the UK for six weeks from 8 August, visiting events such as Bristol Balloon Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Fusion Festival in Liverpool. The brand's truck aims to draw in guests and encourage them to take part in a Buzzfeed-style quiz that will determine which of the Oreo flavours they are most in tune with. Visitors will take the quiz on tablets provided by staff, and they will be able to share their results online. They will then receive a free Oreo truffle in that flavour, a speciality treat produced purely for this campaign, plus a recipe card that allows them to recreate the truffle at home.

Katie Bashford, senior brand manager at Mondelez, said: "Flavours have personalities of their own, and the tastes you enjoy say something about what and who you are as a person. We wanted to bring that thinking to some of the most popular types of Oreo cookies and get people talking about their personal flavours at the same time. HeyHuman has created an exceptional experiential campaign that will bring tasty and Wonder-filled Oreo truffles to thousands of people around the UK and encourage them to learn their own personal flavour."

Ben Lock, business director at HeyHuman, said: "Oreo is one of the world’s biggest snacking brands and everyone has their favourite one. We’re bringing flavour and personality together and ensuring people around the country have the chance to try, share and discover. Quite simply HeyHuman has created a Wonderfilled, shareable experience to help people discover their Oreo flavours."

