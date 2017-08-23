Orchard Pig tackles train delays with cider giveaway

Cider brand Orchard Pig is staging a 'Boar-d of the delays' activation tomorrow (24 August) with a free cider giveaway for train passengers.

Orchard Pig is aiming to cheer up commuters suffering from "Chronic Delayed Train Syndrome" by giving out 500 free cans of cider to make their journeys more bearable.

The activation has been set up following the news that, during a summer of train delays, rail fares will see the highest increase for five years. Orchard Pig will be handing out its Reveller cider offering at stations in Bristol, Somerset and London.

To receive their free cider, passengers must tweet @Orchardpig with the hashtag #forthedelays, and let the brand know which platform they're on. Participating stations will be revealed throughout the day.

Andrew Quinlan, founder of Orchard Pig, said: "With so many rail works happening over the past month and the majority carrying on into the weekend, we really just wanted to help exasperated passengers get into the Bank Holiday spirit. And, what better way to unwind than with a train cider."

Orchard Pig gave commuters in south London a helping hand in July by launching an alternative taxi service.

More: Kopparberg is encouraging Londoners to recycle this Bank Holiday with its 'Recycling Rig' installation

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think