Orchard Pig to offer Londoners alternative taxi service

Orchard Pig's alternative taxi takes the form of a bright blue tractor, which the brand is calling a 'Traxi'. The stunt aims to bring a taste of the countryside within the boundaries of the M25.

The Traxi will appear in the Chelsea area of London on 7 July and wants to make the London commute a more nearable experience. Commuters can tweet the brand to arrange a ride and can enjoy a cider in the sun as they make their way home from work.

A maximum of eight people can ride in the Traxi at one time and passengers will be picked up at the White Horse pub in Parson’s Green.

Andrew Quinlan, founder of Orchard Pig, said:"Our Traxi service is something a little bit different. After experiencing the London rush hour – I have a three-minute commute at home – we knew this was an opportunity for Orchard Pig to help out and what better way to do this than offering a Traxi ride to make the journey home a little more enjoyable. In true Orchard Pig fashion, we don’t care about holding up the traffic – we just want everyone to kick back and relax while enjoying a cold, refreshing cider on a Friday."

