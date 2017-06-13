Orangina launches experiential and sampling activity

Soft drink brand Orangina has launched an extensive sampling campaign, which will include a large-scale experiential event in Brighton in August.

The sampling activity, which kicked off last week and will run until September, is aiming to reach two million consumers at high-footfall commuter spots in London such as Victoria Station and London Waterloo.

In addidtion, a large-scale experiential activation is set to take place at Brighton’s Big Screen outdoor cinema throughout August. The overall campaign will feature a nationwide outdoor campaign, social media activation, PR activity and in-store activity to drive purchase.

The brand has also partnered with hair and beauty brand Toni & Guy to bring the activity to a national audience.

Bridget Hirst, assistant brand manager for Orangina at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "With taste being the number one driver of purchase for soft drinks, we need to remind consumers about the wonderful taste of Orangina to drive our sales.

"This month we are rolling out our biggest ever sampling campaign in the UK and we will be bringing Orangina’s refreshing taste to nearly two million lips across the country. Alongside our national outdoor, social media, shopper and PR investment, this added exposure will lead to increased sales for our customers as the weather gets warmer and consumers look for refreshing drinks to enjoy. Retailers should stock up now to make the most of the brand’s visibility and catch the attention of shoppers."

The brand has also unveiled new limited edition summer packaging for its 420ml bottles, which features a beachwear-theme.

More: Also this month, Ribena announced the launch of its 'Doodle Your World - Make It More #Ribenary' integrated campaign, which will feature the brand's largest UK sampling activity to date and in-store activations.

Last year, Orangina hosted a party to celebrate 'Shake la Vie', a nationwide bar promotion designed to help bars to boost their sales.

