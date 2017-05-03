The Open University installs pop-up reflection cube

The Open University has installed a pop-up reflection cube today (3 May) on London's Southbank, inviting guests to reflect on their next career moves.

The 3x3 metre installation is comprised of mirrors, both inside and out, and offers guests the chance to enjoy a reflective experience. The installation aims to encourage visitors to take 10 minutes out of their busy lives to think about what their next career moves may be, or what the future has in store for them.

Featuring a lighting installation, infinity mirrors and a zen-like soundscape, the reflection cube aims to be a space for reflection as guests consider their next ventures. The student services team from The Open University will also be onsite to offer advice and answer any questions.

More: On 5 May, Bosch will be staging a dishwasher-themed installation on London's Southbank, which invites guests to experience walking through water while staying dry. In January, R.Whites Lemonade kicked off an experiential university tour to showcase its new packaging and flavours to university students.

