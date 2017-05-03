One month to go: Event360 2017

There is less than one month to go until Event360 2017, which will take place on Thursday 1 June at etc.venues County Hall. Here's what you need to know.

Event360 brings together brands, agencies and suppliers for inspirational and educational talks on the biggest challenges and trends facing brand experiences. Speakers confirmed so far include Ribena's senior brand manager, Emmeline Purcell, and Martina Berlin, senior event manager from Pandora.

Purcell will discuss the repositioning of the Ribena brand and the thinking behind its Colouring Café pop-up in London. Berlin will talk about the role and value of brand experiences using examples from previous Pandora events.

Delegates attending includes brand and senior event managers from Kopparberg, Hearst Magazines, Pernod Ricard and Santander.

Digital Wellbeing experts Shine Offline will open the day with a fun, interactive icebreaker. The day will also include small huddle sessions, led by brands and agencies, who will discuss their biggest challenges and latest campaigns in an intimate campfire setting, plus pre-selected one-to-one meetings with top suppliers.



The registration deadline has been extended to 12 May.

If you are a brand manager who has recently delivered a successful experiential campaign and would be interested at speaking at this year's event, please contact Jennifer.pham@haymarket.com.



For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Danielle Chapman at danielle.chapman@haymarket.com

