Ombudsman Services hosts UK roadshow

Consumer complaint organisation, Ombudsman Services, is taking to the road to encourage consumers to raise complaints about the service they have received from energy and communications suppliers.

The Consumer Roadshow 2017, which was launched this week (30-31 January) in Blackpool by Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten, runs for four months, until 26 May, and is visiting major city and shopping centres across the UK, supported by PR and social media. The route around the country will involve a whistle-stop tour of the North West, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East.

The Events Structure is providing the Ombudsman Services with a promotional, self-drive vehicle during the roadshow. The van is decked out with promotional materials, a plasma screen and laptops so that the Ombudsman Servcies is ready to log consumers' complaints on the spot and advise of the next step in the complaints process.

Chief Ombudsman, Lewis Shand Smith, said: "It is important people know their consumer rights and don’t put up with bad service. Complaining should be an easy, hassle-free experience - if you are still in a dispute with a company after eight weeks, Ombudsman Services can look into the case for free and provide a resolution".



Justin Isles, director of The Events Structure, added: "The self drive is a pioneering concept with powerhouse potential. It represents a real chance to stretch budgets further and add more of a margin without compromising on campaign delivery. The unit is easy to drive and can be transformed into whatever the client needs it to be, making it one of the most versatile marketing solutions in the country.

A campaign launched by mobile provider Three, which aims to urge Ofcom to impose a 30% cap on the amount of airwaves that is owned by any one network, toured the UK last year.



