O2 renews 10-year O2 Academy deal with focus on customer experience

O2, Live Nation and Academy Music Group have announced a renewal of their alliance for O2 Academy venues, which will include a focus on customer experiences.

O2, Live Nation and Academy Music Group have announced a new agreement for O2 Academy venues across the UK which secures O2 as the naming rights partner to 19 venues in 13 cities for a further ten years.

The renewed deal will see double the number of tickets made available for O2 customers through its Priority Tickets initiative, giving them access to shows at O2 Academy venues as well as Live Nation-promoted events nationwide.

Customer experience will be at the heart of the deal, and guests at O2 venues will be able to enjoy free wifi at the venues, while O2 customers will be treated to perks such as fast-track entry, free cloakroom facilities and drink offers.

O2 is set to install new technology in all O2 Academy venues to analyse the movements of the crowd in order to reveal unique data for both fans and artists. Through a combination of proprietary technology and complex analysis using algorithms, detailed information such as calories burned, noise generated by the audience and the most popular moment of the night - based on the crowd’s response - will be available after shows. Fans will receive a free digital memento with highlights of the night, allowing them to relive their experience and share exclusive content with friends via social media.

Nina Bibby, chief managing officer at O2, said: "We know our customers love live experiences and O2 Academy venues are a huge part of the UK’s live music scene which is why we’re extremely pleased to be continuing our longstanding relationship with both Live Nation and Academy Music Group. Just under ten years ago we pioneered the pre-sale model with Priority Tickets, giving our customers exclusive early access to tickets for the best shows around. This new, long-term deal takes that even further, with double the number of tickets available for O2 customers to not just every show at 19 O2 Academy venues, but also all Live Nation shows across the UK."

Paul Latham, chief operating officer at Live Nation UK and Ireland, said: "We are incredibly proud of our partnership with O2, which has revolutionised the way brands work within the live sector. This is more than just a naming rights deal. Over the last nine years, we have worked tirelessly together to build the O2 Academy brand, investing in these iconic buildings and giving O2 customers access to millions of Priority tickets. Close to four million live music fans come through O2 Academy doors each year to see the artists they love, across the UK. Continuing this deal with O2 ensures that these venues remain a vibrant part of their local communities and an integral part of Britain’s healthy live music market."

The partnership between O2, Live Nation and Academy Music Group was initially established in 2008, in a bid to launch O2 Academy venues in the UK the following year.

In June, O2 reappointed Sledge for two years to help deliver creative communications across large scale internal and external events. In March, O2 unveiled new virtual reality experiences which aim to put fans at the centre of the action.

