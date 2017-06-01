O2 reappoints Sledge for two years

Mobile network brand O2 has extended its contract with live events and creative content agency Sledge for a further two years.

Sledge will be responsible for strategically delivering creative communications across large scale internal and external events. The agency has worked with O2 since the launch of the brand's venue venture with The O2.

John Worthington, head of events at O2, said: "We have worked with Sledge on some of the most challenging and ground breaking events for both staff and consumers alike. They have become integral to our live event offering, complementing our customer strategy with innovative and original live event delivery."

Nic Cooper, CEO of Sledge, added: "We are delighted to be re-appointed by O2, it is a brand that truly puts emphasis on the best customer experience, this attitude is reflected in the originality of their live events."

More: In March, O2 unveiled two new virtual reality experiences, which aimed to put fans at the centre of the action. In February, O2 and AEG renewed their partnership at The O2 for a further ten years.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



