O2 and AEG extend partnership to develop fan experience

O2 and AEG have renewed their partnership at The O2 for a further ten years, in a deal that will focus on customer experience.

The deal secures O2 as The O2’s naming rights partner for the next decade and ensures that O2 customers will continue to benefit from the Priority Tickets scheme, allowing access 48 hours before general release.

O2 and AEG will make joint investments to enhance O2 customer spaces, arena access and in-venue experiences, providing high density O2 wifi throughout the entire venue, facilities to host more customers and their guests pre-event, plus access to the 205,000 sq ft. designer outlet village, set to open in late 2018.

Both companies will also collaborate using data driven insight, garnered from new technology installed in the arena to track and analyse crowd movement, to create more integrated and personalised experiences direct to fans, enhancing the live experience before, during and after each event.

Information such as calories burned, noise generated by the audience, as well as the most popular moment of the night based on the crowd’s response will be shared with fans to allow them to relive their experience and create shareable content for social media.

Commenting on the deal, O2 CEO Mark Evans, said: "We are incredibly proud of our highly successful partnership with AEG that has made The O2 into the internationally renowned music and entertainment venue it is today. Over the past ten years our work together has set an industry gold standard and it will continue to do so for the next ten years.

"The new deal reaffirms our commitment to customers, with the number of tickets available to shows via Priority Tickets doubling – giving them access to tickets to unforgettable live experiences 48 hours ahead of general release."

AEG Europe executive vice president Paul Samuels said: "Together AEG and O2 have created the world’s most popular music and entertainment venue, now celebrating its 10th year of operation. From signing the deal back in 2005, O2 has become a significant and transformative force in the music business and our partnership has enabled countless benefits and experiences for their customers and all music, sports and entertainment fans."

Follow @yasminarrigo

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.