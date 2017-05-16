The North Face's Mountain Festival returns for second year

Termed 'the festival for the adventurous', Mountain Festival is taking place from 14-17 September at the foot of the Eiger in the Swiss Alps and encourages those taking part to 'leave normal behind' and join fellow explorers for a journey through nature's playground for a weekend of discovery and adventure.

Participants will get the chance to climb walls, hike and run breathtaking alpine trails as well as learn new skills from adventure photography to cooking up a wilderness feast, all whilst enjoying a newfound sense of belonging. A 'Big Stage Dome' will host all talks, films and workshops, with inspiration from videos on a big screen that will run late into the evening. Around the site there will also be bespoke installations to interact with and open fires to relax next to.

Last year's event featured the chance to experience paragliding or rafting, alongside an attempt to climb the Eiger summit with one of the The North Face athletes. At this year's SXSW, The North Face staged an immersive experience to mark the launch of its first-ever fully waterproof, soft rain jacket. The brand partnered with US rock band White Denim and Spotify to release the first-ever weather triggered song.

