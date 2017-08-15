The North Face offers free climbing sessions

The North Face, the outdoor apparel retailer, is encouraging people to climb walls as part of a new campaign.

The company is marking 19 August as a global day of climbing, with complimentary sessions at gyms and climbing facilities across the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and China.

As part of the "Walls are meant for climbing" campaign The North Face is offering free climbing sessions at The Castle in Stoke Newington, London. Guests will also be able to climb alongside Alex Honnold, the world's first person to free solo climb El Capitan in Yosemite, US.

Tom Herbst, global vice president of marketing at The North Face, said: "The North Face has been a passionate partner to the world's climbing community for more than 50 years. We see walls as a place to unite our communities through the sport of climbing – a sport that requires trust and partnership.

"Our climbing community is truly global and we believe that communities are stronger when inclusive. Our intent is to inspire others to think more hopefully about the type of community we all want to work and play in."

More: In September, The North Face will be bringing its Mountain Festival back to Switzerland for the second year running. In March, the brand created an immersive experience at SXSW festival, marking the launch of its soft rain jacket.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.



