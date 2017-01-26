The North Face brings goal-setting workshop to London

Outdoor apparel brand The North Face is bringing its Mountain Athletics training activation to London, after staging similarn workshops in cities across the USA.

The brand is bringing its Mountain Athletic trainers to London to stage a fitness workshop which aims to teach guests how to set achievable goals, as well as how to go about completing them.

The #neverstoplondon event features three expert trainers who will each lead different elements of the workshop, to provide guests with a fully rounded idea of how to set goals and stick to them.

Mountain Athletics trainer, Ed, will be onsite to share his strategy for a clear and concise training plan, as well as illustrating how to remain positive in the face of failure. Nutritionist Matt will help guests form a food plan to help them fuel their fitness goals, and will teach how to tailor diets to individual needs. Finally, adventurer Emily will take guests through the journey of goal getting, as well as revealing the one essential ingedient needed to get through any challenge.

After meeting the trainers, guests will then embark on a Mountain Athletics training session. The session will take place in south London this Saturday (28 January). The North Face also staged workout events in Boston, New York, Washington DC, Chicago and San Francisco.

In October, outdoor apparel brand Canada Goose teamed with Harvey Nichols for a cinema experience. Next week, animal charity Blue Cross will stage a 'Work Out like a Dog' bootcamp activation in East London.

