NME and BFI team up to launch CineJam

Media and magazine brand NME is joining forces with the British Film Institute (BFI) to launch film festival CineJam, in association with tobacco rolling paper company Zig-Zag.

CineJam will combine film with live music and will run for a 10-night stint at the Rooftop Film Club in Peckham. The line-up has been curated by music group Bastille, and consists of under-the-radar artists and much loved films, which will be screened at sunset.

The event intends to demonstrate the diversity of the NME brand, using its music heritage as an opportunity to push forward its influence in film, fashion, food and politics. Fans of the brand can look forward to a film takeover of NME in print and online ahead of the CineJam festival.

NME has teamed up with Bastille's front man Dan Smith to devise the music and film listings. Each night will commence with an open-air performance from one of 10 acts, which include Jagara, Sundara Karma, The Indien, Willow Robinson, Dagny, Little Club, Georgie, Aritificial Pleasure, Lao Ra and Tom Grennan. Guests will then be treated to films such as O Brother, Where Art Thou, The Big Lebowski, Whiplash, High Fidelity, Trainspotting, This Is Spinal Tap, Drive, Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas and True Romance.

Romano Sidoli, managing director of NME, said: "This initiative reinforces our commitment to NME’s new content streams. Events have always been a significant focus for the brand, with its world famous annual awards reaching a global audience. Our mission is to continue growing NME’s footprint in the free market by introducing new events around the lifestyle content, using music as a gateway. Creating innovative experiences is a shared ambition held between NME, BFI and Rooftop Film Club, making these two expert film partners the perfect fit for launching CineJam, and we are thrilled to be working with our sponsor Zig-Zag."

Edward Humphrey, director of digital and ventures at BFI, said: "We're really excited by the opportunity of two iconic cultural brands, BFI and NME, collaborating to bring CineJam to life. This festival will celebrate the enduring relationship between film and music, and reinforce the BFI's commitment to bringing film culture to life for every generation of audiences."

Last October, NME partenered with Eskimo Dance to host a two-day festival at Boxpark Croydon.

