Nissan appoints Fuse and TRO for UEFA Champions League activation

Fuse and TRO have been jointly appointed to run Nissan's experiential activation at the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff in June.

Fuse and TRO, which are both part of the Omnicom group of agencies, will work together to bring Nissan's UEFA Champions League (UCL) partnership to life at the UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff, which is expected to attract more than 200,000 football fans.

Fuse and TRO both worked together on Nissan's experiential activity for the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin in 2015 and also in Milan for the 2016 finals.

Thomas Rodier, events and motor shows manager at Nissan Europe said: "Innovation that excites is part of everything that Nissan does, and nothing excites more fans around the world than UCL – so it’s imperative that our experiential activity reflects this. We were really impressed with the tender that Fuse and TRO proposed in partnership; both agencies showed real passion and commitment to delivering innovative brand experiences for UCL fans and visitors."



Chris Booker, business development director at TRO, said: "We are thrilled to have been awarded the UCL Final experiential project by Nissan for a third consecutive year. We’re particularly excited to utilise our TROi division to create a relevant and compelling brand story through a host of creative technology solutions."

Fuse managing director EMEA, Lou Johnson, added: "Over the last two seasons, together with our partners at TRO, we have worked closely with Nissan to bring to life their exciting partnership with the UEFA Champions League, and look forward to another great final this year."

The activation is part of the global management of Nissan’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup sponsorship by Fuse.

TRO has been working with Nissan since 2011 on campaigns including Goodwood Festival of Speed and The Nissan Innovation Station at the O2.

