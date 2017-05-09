Nike offers free outdoor training sessions to Londoners

The Nike fitness classes will cover mobility, endurance and strength. Each class will be led by Nike master trainers and will be ideal for those wanting to change up their routine.

Guests will be able to attend sesisons in Granary Square, Victoria Park, Battersea Park and Hyde Park, and mobility classes will be held at Gym Kobox. Each class can take up 60 attendees. On 11 May, Time Out Magazine will team up with Nike to offer an exclusive HIIT-style workout, which will include sport-inspired exercises and partner drills designed to keep guests' heart rates up. Free pairs of Nike women’s Free TR7 and men’s V7 shoes will be available for trialling at the event.

Fitness enthusiasts are also being encouraged to download the NTC app to keep on top of their fitness and keep of up to date with the classes.

In March, Nike hosted its 'Strike Night' event at a secret London location, which brought eight of Europe's top strikers together for a knockout competition. The brand also staged celebrations for Air Max Day on 26 March, and created 'London: ON AIR - The Studio' for the event.

