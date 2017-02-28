Nike to host 'Strike Night' event

Nike will hold its first Strike Night at a secret London venue tomorrow, bringing eight of Europe's top strikers together for a knock-out competition to crown the best goalscorer.

The Nike event will be viewed by hundreds of the brand’s football-obsessed fans and screened live on Facebook.

The player line-up includes Harry Kane, Jesus Corona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, André Silva, Christian Benteke and Mauro Icardi.

Each player will wear one of the latest colourways of the Nike Hypervenom 3 football boots to compete in Strike Night. Fans were able to find out about the event via the Nike football app.

XYZ is believed to be delivering the activation.

More: In November XYZ founders launched a new agency, while Nike Lab opened immersive stores in Chicago and Tokyo in December.

