Nicolas Feuillatte to host VR champagne tasting

The tasting is set to take place on 14 July, and will use VR to enable guests to discover a world of Nicolas Feuillatte. Visitors will put on VR headsets and will be led into a Champagne-inspired world where they can explore secret orchards and grand ball rooms.

Four Champagnes will be on offer for guests to taste as they immerse themselves in the brand's virtual world. In addition, a Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne bar will serve Champagnes by the glass or bottle, including Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Réserve, Brut Rosé and Palmes d’Or. The event will take place on Greek Street in central London.

More: In April, La Belle Assiette staged a dining experience serving Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne. Later this month, Krug Champagne will welcome guests to its luxury music and culinary festival, taking place in Hampshire.

