Nickelodeon and Wonderland team up for Spongebob activation

To celebrate the launch of the Spongebob Gold fashion collection, Nickelodeon has teamed up with Wonderland magazine and store for a themed activation.

The activation features a printing station, devised and delivered by experiential printing agency YR Live, which allows guests to design their own luxury merchandise. Using signature 27" touch screens and custom design software, visitors to the activation can choose from exclusive artwork from the collection to create their own premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, iPhone cases and tote bags.

Having launched on 18 May, consumers can visit the activation until 31 May at the Wonderland store in Piccadilly, London. The shop has been kitted out with Spongebob Gold-themed decorations, and guests are able to pose for photo opportunities with a life-size Spongebob Gold character.

Last month, Nick Jr. partnered with Intu shopping centres to create family experiences using augmented reality. This October, Nickelodeon's Slimefest will return to Blackpool.

