Nickelodeon UK appoints VP for marketing to push live experiences

Television network Nickelodeon UK has appointed Virginia Monaghan as vice president (VP) for creative, marketing and communications, with a remit to grow the channel's live experiences, such as Slimefest.

Monaghan will start her new role on 9 January, and will bring experience gained from her previous role at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) where she has worked since 1991. At VIMN, Monaghan worked across the MTV and Comedy Central brands.

Whilst at VIMN, she worked in positions such as head of marketing, where she oversaw the marketing, press and creative teams across both MTV and Comedy Central. Most recently, Monaghan has served as VP for commercial and marketing experiences for MTV and Comedy Central.

Monaghan helped deliver events such as Lick Parties with Trevor Nelson, MTV Dance Ibiza residencies and Gonzo On Tour with Zane Lowe. Last year she grew Comedy Central’s Friendsfest from a 5,000 capacity single-venue event to a nationwide tour, visited by over 60,000. Nickelodeon UK are planning to stage another Slimefest event this year, which will be a key focus for Monaghan's new role at the company.

Monaghan said: "I cannot wait to join the Nickelodeon team and get to work on building the network and its properties. There is a huge potential within the business and a real opportunity to grow the network’s brands both on screen and beyond."

Alison Bakunowich, general manager at Nickelodeon UK and Ireland, said: "Virginia brings to Nickelodeon her expertise in elevating brands beyond the screens and into the daily lives of audiences and this knowledge will be key for building the Nickelodeon business."

