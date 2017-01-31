NFL fan experience opens in Houston

The National Football League (NFL) Experience opened this weekend in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl 2017, offering fans an interactive theme park.

Activities include participatory games and youth football clinics, the opportunity to buy Super Bowl-themed merchandise in what is the NFL's largest retail space to date, free autograph sessions from NFL players and virtual reality experiences.

Fans can kick a field goal, test their throwing arm, brush up on their tackling skills and take part in other football-themed experiences, as well as visit an NFL locker room.

The NFL Experience driven by Genesis is being hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston and debuted on 28 January. It is running until the 5 February, when the Super Bowl takes place.

Stars from the world of sport, music and entertainment gathered in central London in October to celebrate the opening of the NFL House, which featured an interactive world of American football. This weekend, Budweiser is taking over Shoreditch street food provider Dinerama with a party celebrating all things Super Bowl, and the opportunity to watch the game live.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.